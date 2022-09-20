Colleagues, relatives grieve guards killed in robbery

Yesterday’s robbery and murder of two Allied Security Limited officers has left many members of the public in shock, even as a third officer is said to be in critical condition.
While the public who witnessed the incident or have seen the footage online try to make sense of it, those close to the victims—Jeffrey Peters and Jerry Stuart—also are dealing with the loss of their loved ones.
Many expressed their feelings online.
«Royal Princess» (an online sobriquet), who claims to be a cousin to Jerry Stuart, described him as a «darling», and someone who was down to earth and hardworking.
«I can’t say nothing bad about him… I’m out of words. I don’t know what to say again,» she added.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian