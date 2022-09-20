Colleagues, relatives grieve guards killed in robbery

Entornointeligente.com /

Yes­ter­day’s rob­bery and mur­der of two Al­lied Se­cu­ri­ty Lim­it­ed of­fi­cers has left many mem­bers of the pub­lic in shock, even as a third of­fi­cer is said to be in crit­i­cal con­di­tion.

While the pub­lic who wit­nessed the in­ci­dent or have seen the footage on­line try to make sense of it, those close to the vic­tims—Jef­frey Pe­ters and Jer­ry Stu­art—al­so are deal­ing with the loss of their loved ones.

Many ex­pressed their feel­ings on­line.

«Roy­al Princess» (an on­line so­bri­quet), who claims to be a cousin to Jer­ry Stu­art, de­scribed him as a «dar­ling», and some­one who was down to earth and hard­work­ing.

«I can’t say noth­ing bad about him… I’m out of words. I don’t know what to say again,» she added.

