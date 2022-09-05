Infografía: Michel Leiva M., Emol. | Fuente: Servel. Recursos: Flaticon y Freepik ( Ver detalle ) Iconos por: Freepik , Srip , Monkik , Icomoon , Good Ware , Eucalyp , Smashicons , de www.flaticon.com ¿Encontraste algún error? Avísanos
LINK ORIGINAL: Emol
Mundo
Colchane marcó el «peak» del Rechazo y más de 350 mil votaron en Puente Alto: Las cifras del Plebiscito de salida
Infografía: Michel Leiva M., Emol. | Fuente: Servel. Recursos: Flaticon y Freepik ( Ver detalle ) Iconos por: Freepik , Srip , Monkik , Icomoon , Good Ware , Eucalyp , Smashicons , de www.flaticon.com ¿Encontraste algún error? Avísanos