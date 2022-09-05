5 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

Colchane marcó el «peak» del Rechazo y más de 350 mil votaron en Puente Alto: Las cifras del Plebiscito de salida

10 segundos ago
colchane_marco_el_peak_del_rechazo_y_mas_de_350_mil_votaron_en_puente_alto_las_cifras_del_plebiscito_de_salida.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Infografía: Michel Leiva M., Emol. | Fuente: Servel. Recursos: Flaticon y Freepik ( Ver detalle ) Iconos por: Freepik , Srip , Monkik , Icomoon , Good Ware , Eucalyp , Smashicons , de www.flaticon.com ¿Encontraste algún error? Avísanos
LINK ORIGINAL: Emol

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation