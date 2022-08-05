Coho gas facility, pipeline to begin

Touchstone Exploration has announced that its Coho gas facility and pipeline will commence pre-commissioning and commissioning operations, representing the company’s first natural gas production.
In a release, the company said the pre-commissioning of the gas facility and pipeline consists of testing all electronics, alarms, and operating systems in the facility, testing of the flare and emergency shutdown systems, as well as purging air from the system using inert nitrogen gas. Subsequent to these operations, system commissioning operations will commence, which entails the introduction of natural gas from the Coho-1 well into the facility and pipeline in a step rate manner, officially bringing the system onstream to the Central block natural gas facility, the company further explained.
Paul Baay, president and chief executive officer said, «The completion of the Coho facility and pipeline will be a significant milestone for Touchstone, as it will represent our first natural gas production and is expected to double our current production on a boe basis.
«Throughout this process we have encountered challenges that have provided us valuable knowledge to streamline the construction of the Cascadura facility.»
He added that during the pre-commissioning and commissioning process, the company will need to balance the system with the well, pipeline and Central block facility.
«We will keep all stakeholders informed of our progress, and I would personally like to thank our shareholders for their continued patience as we proceed to full commercial production,» Baay added.
