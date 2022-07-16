Coding in primary schools programme launching in Tobago on Monday

As part of its 10 Year Anniversary celebrations, the Digicel (Trinidad & Tobago) Foundation has partnered with We CODE Caribbean to host a coding programme titled Caribbean Code + for 24 schools, 11 of which are in Tobago.
The Programme will be launched in Tobago at 09:00 am on Monday 18 July 2022, at Tobago Information Technology Limited, in Signal Hill, Scarborough.
In attendance at the launch event will be Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, Secretary for Education, Research and Technology, Assemblyman Zorisha Hackett, and Digicel Foundation’s CEO, Penny Gomez.
Data from We CODE Caribbean suggests that an equal number of male (50%) and female (50%) students have signed up for Caribbean Code + .
«As we move swiftly to the final days of registration and the launch of CARIBBEAN CODE +, it’s exciting to see that we have achieved an important goal—GENDER EQUALITY & EQUITY,» the NGO reported in its social media pages on July 5.
It added: «We have equal representation‼️‼️ When given proper opportunities and support, girls will show an equal interest & EXCEL in STEM/STEAM FM.»
● About We CODE Caribbean
It is a registered Non-Governmental Organisation that exists to introduce youth, particularly those in rural communities, to CODE and other computer programming languages. The NGO believes digital literacy must be merged with mental wellness, physical fitness and environmental awareness, to promote holistic development in young people.
● About Digicel Foundation
The Digicel T&T Foundation aims to empower and develop self-reliance in local communities and empowerment through the implementation of sustainable projects that build life skills or generate income for community members. It also works with the special needs communities, increasing the awareness around special needs issues, and supporting disabled organisations in endeavours that seek to empower, motivate and assist the disabled in their accomplishments
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian