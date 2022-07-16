Coding in primary schools programme launching in Tobago on Monday

Entornointeligente.com /

As part of its 10 Year An­niver­sary cel­e­bra­tions, the Dig­i­cel (Trinidad & To­ba­go) Foun­da­tion has part­nered with We CODE Caribbean to host a cod­ing pro­gramme ti­tled Caribbean Code + for 24 schools, 11 of which are in To­ba­go.

The Pro­gramme will be launched in To­ba­go at 09:00 am on Mon­day 18 Ju­ly 2022, at To­ba­go In­for­ma­tion Tech­nol­o­gy Lim­it­ed, in Sig­nal Hill, Scar­bor­ough.

In at­ten­dance at the launch event will be Chief Sec­re­tary Far­ley Au­gus­tine, Sec­re­tary for Ed­u­ca­tion, Re­search and Tech­nol­o­gy, As­sem­bly­man Zor­isha Hack­ett, and Dig­i­cel Foun­da­tion’s CEO, Pen­ny Gomez.

Da­ta from We CODE Caribbean sug­gests that an equal num­ber of male (50%) and fe­male (50%) stu­dents have signed up for Caribbean Code + .

«As we move swift­ly to the fi­nal days of reg­is­tra­tion and the launch of CARIBBEAN CODE +, it’s ex­cit­ing to see that we have achieved an im­por­tant goal—GEN­DER EQUAL­I­TY & EQ­UI­TY,» the NGO re­port­ed in its so­cial me­dia pages on Ju­ly 5.

It added: «We have equal rep­re­sen­ta­tion‼️‼️ When giv­en prop­er op­por­tu­ni­ties and sup­port, girls will show an equal in­ter­est & EX­CEL in STEM/STEAM FM.»

_____

● About We CODE Caribbean

It is a reg­is­tered Non-Gov­ern­men­tal Or­gan­i­sa­tion that ex­ists to in­tro­duce youth, par­tic­u­lar­ly those in rur­al com­mu­ni­ties, to CODE and oth­er com­put­er pro­gram­ming lan­guages. The NGO be­lieves dig­i­tal lit­er­a­cy must be merged with men­tal well­ness, phys­i­cal fit­ness and en­vi­ron­men­tal aware­ness, to pro­mote holis­tic de­vel­op­ment in young peo­ple.

● About Dig­i­cel Foun­da­tion

The Dig­i­cel T&T Foun­da­tion aims to em­pow­er and de­vel­op self-re­liance in lo­cal com­mu­ni­ties and em­pow­er­ment through the im­ple­men­ta­tion of sus­tain­able projects that build life skills or gen­er­ate in­come for com­mu­ni­ty mem­bers. It al­so works with the spe­cial needs com­mu­ni­ties, in­creas­ing the aware­ness around spe­cial needs is­sues, and sup­port­ing dis­abled or­gan­i­sa­tions in en­deav­ours that seek to em­pow­er, mo­ti­vate and as­sist the dis­abled in their ac­com­plish­ments

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com