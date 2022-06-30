Cocktails and Cuisine, a spicy, yet sweet Rum Festival pairing

Entornointeligente.com /

Rum purists may argue that the spirit is best served neat or on the rocks, but Appleton Estate’s Senior Blender Dave Morrison stimulated a new sense of purpose for ‘Cocktails & Cuisine’ during his recent rum and food pairing seminar staged for the 2022 Jamaica Rum Festival.

Morrison, an adventurous rum savant, is known for creating rum cocktails and enhancing the flavours of an entire meal using his knowledge on how to complement and contrast each of Appleton Estate’s premium blends in ways that only make for unforgettable gastronomic experiences.

Accompanied by chef Jacquin Taracena and skilled mixologist Milton Wisdom, as well as the 2018 Bartender of the Year Gossett Brown, Morrison served up the spicy yet sweet Cocktails & Cuisine seminar that left rum lovers inspired and might have even converted a few non-drinkers.

Festival-goers who signed up were treated to lessons and libations of the Brown Sugar Daiquiri paired with bites of jerked chicken and garlic naan, which appear first on the tables, and the Honey Soother with the barbecue beef skewers and a side of kale salad.

As the session begins, the senior blender says, «I’m going to ask with each bite, that you take a sip of the cocktail to taste all the nuances of the rum and how it blends with the foods we have prepared for you.»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com