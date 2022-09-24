Cocaine worth $3.7b seized at Ian Fleming airport

Entornointeligente.com /

Over 1,000 pounds of cocaine with a street value of US$25 million or J$3.7 billion was seized in St Mary on Friday, law enforcement sources have revealed.

It’s believed to be among the largest drug seizures in Jamaican history.

The drugs were found during an operation at the Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel that involved «intelligence support from the United States law enforcement agencies,» sources disclosed.

No arrests were made.

Investigators believe a major transnational syndicate is behind the seized contraband.

