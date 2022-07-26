Coast Guard rescue five from vessel

The T&T Coast Guard has rescued five people after their boat experienced engine failure in the Gulf of Paria on Sunday.
A statement from the Coast Guard said they received a report that a fishing vessel with five «souls on board» had experienced engine failure in a position approximately four nautical miles north of Macqueripe Bay.
It said instructions were passed for one of its vessels to assist the fishing boat and they found it seven miles off the First Boca, where a towing exercise was initiated.
The vessel was successfully towed to the TT’s headquarters at Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas, where the people onboard were medically examined to ensure they were not experiencing any health issues.
The TTCG said it continues to provide border security and search and rescue services to maintain the safety and security of T&T by conducting maritime security patrols within its area of operations.
