Coast Guard rescue five from vessel

The T&T Coast Guard has res­cued five peo­ple af­ter their boat ex­pe­ri­enced en­gine fail­ure in the Gulf of Paria on Sun­day.

A state­ment from the Coast Guard said they re­ceived a re­port that a fish­ing ves­sel with five «souls on board» had ex­pe­ri­enced en­gine fail­ure in a po­si­tion ap­prox­i­mate­ly four nau­ti­cal miles north of Mac­queripe Bay.

It said in­struc­tions were passed for one of its ves­sels to as­sist the fish­ing boat and they found it sev­en miles off the First Bo­ca, where a tow­ing ex­er­cise was ini­ti­at­ed.

The ves­sel was suc­cess­ful­ly towed to the TT’s head­quar­ters at Staubles Bay, Ch­aguara­mas, where the peo­ple on­board were med­ical­ly ex­am­ined to en­sure they were not ex­pe­ri­enc­ing any health is­sues.

The TTCG said it con­tin­ues to pro­vide bor­der se­cu­ri­ty and search and res­cue ser­vices to main­tain the safe­ty and se­cu­ri­ty of T&T by con­duct­ing mar­itime se­cu­ri­ty pa­trols with­in its area of op­er­a­tions.

