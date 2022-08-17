Coast Guard member charged with breaching protection order

A 23-year-old man was granted bail with a surety in the sum of $45,000, when he appeared before an Arima Magistrate on August 15th charged with breach of a protection order.
The accused, a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, was also ordered to stay at least 100 metres from the victim’s residence and place of work.
According to police reports around 10:00 pm on August 10th a woman was at her home with a man, when he took her cell phone, then accused her of infidelity. He then allegedly attacked her, beat her about her body, and choked her.
The man also allegedly took a sum of cash from the woman. On August 14th around 5:00pm, the suspect was arrested and charged with breach of a protection order. The matter was postponed to November 16th 2022. Investigations were spearheaded by W/Supt. (Ag.) Claire GuyAlleyne and W/Insp. Charles, while charges were laid by WPC Burgess of the Maloney Police Station.
