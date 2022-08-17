Coast Guard member charged with breaching protection order

Entornointeligente.com /

A 23-year-old man was grant­ed bail with a sure­ty in the sum of $45,000, when he ap­peared be­fore an Ari­ma Mag­is­trate on Au­gust 15th charged with breach of a pro­tec­tion or­der.

The ac­cused, a mem­ber of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Coast Guard, was al­so or­dered to stay at least 100 me­tres from the vic­tim’s res­i­dence and place of work.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports around 10:00 pm on Au­gust 10th a woman was at her home with a man, when he took her cell phone, then ac­cused her of in­fi­deli­ty. He then al­leged­ly at­tacked her, beat her about her body, and choked her.

The man al­so al­leged­ly took a sum of cash from the woman. On Au­gust 14th around 5:00pm, the sus­pect was ar­rest­ed and charged with breach of a pro­tec­tion or­der. The mat­ter was post­poned to No­vem­ber 16th 2022. In­ves­ti­ga­tions were spear­head­ed by W/Supt. (Ag.) Claire GuyAl­leyne and W/In­sp. Charles, while charges were laid by WPC Burgess of the Mal­oney Po­lice Sta­tion.

