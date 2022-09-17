Coach expects stern test from Argentina

Entornointeligente.com /

New coach, Heimir Hallgrimsson, will be using the upcoming friendly international with Argentina to assess the kinks in the Reggae Boyz’s defence when they clash at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, United States of America (USA), on September 27.

Hallgrimsson expects the world number three Argentina to sternly test the Reggae Boyz, who are 58 places below their opponents in the FIFA ranking.

«It’s not the easiest task for a new coach to play them (Argentina) in a week. Possibly, and I say this with belief, they are the next world champions. They have a great team and they now are in the final preparation (for the World Cup), so they will be really competitive,» Hallgrimsson said.

According to the coach, he is optimistic about the challenge the match will present.

«It would have been good for me to hide, but I think it is a great opportunity because they will expose all our weaknesses, especially defensive weaknesses. So it’s great for me to have this as a first game. Probably, we will be defending more or less most of the game, so it’s for us really a good chance to see where we are. How we compare to the best in the world,» he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com