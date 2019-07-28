CNN Anchor Chokes Up While Defending Baltimore From Trump's Racist Attacks

Entornointeligente.com /

CNN anchor Victor Blackwell struggled to keep his emotions in check on Saturday morning as he defended his hometown of Baltimore following President Trump’s Twitter tirade describing the city as a “rodent infested mess” and a place that “no human being would want to live.”

Reacting to a Fox & Friends segment on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and his home district of Baltimore, the president unleashed a series of attacks against the congressman on Twitter.

“Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous,” he wrote . “His district is considered the Worst in the USA.”

“As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded,” Trump continued in another tweet . “Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

CNN anchor Victor Blackwell struggled to keep his emotions in check on Saturday morning as he defended his hometown of Baltimore following President Trump’s Twitter tirade describing the city as a “rodent-infested mess” https://t.co/MI1a2f7g2l

— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 27, 2019

The president concluded his tweetstorm by asking why “is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States,” adding that “[n]o human being would want to live there.”

During his broadcast, Blackwell covered the president’s online rant against Cummings and Baltimore, noting that Trump’s use of the word “infested” is part of an easily recognizable pattern.

LINK ORIGINAL: Yahoo

Entornointeligente.com