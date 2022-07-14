CMO: Most infectious Omicron sub-variant now in T&T

Entornointeligente.com /

The most in­fec­tious Omi­cron sub-vari­ant, called BA.5, was de­tect­ed in Trinidad and To­ba­go last week.

Speak­ing dur­ing yes­ter­day’s Min­istry of Health’s vir­tu­al press con­fer­ence, Chief Med­ical Of­fi­cer Dr Roshan Paras­ram said it was dis­cov­ered on Fri­day, while the BA.4 was de­tect­ed the week pri­or. He said the BA.2 sub-lin­eage re­mains the cur­rent dom­i­nant strain in the coun­try.

While the BA.5 has the high­er in­fec­tiv­i­ty rate, Dr Paras­ram said its pres­ence does not yet war­rant re­vers­ing the de­ci­sion to lift the mask man­date come Sun­day.

«The da­ta sug­gest so far that we have, at least at this point in time, that yet they may be more in­fec­tive in terms of trans­mis­si­bil­i­ty, none of the sub-lin­eages of Omi­cron have shown re­al­ly to be more vir­u­lent, mean­ing that they don’t cause more se­vere dis­ease,» he said.

«What we are con­cerned with most im­por­tant­ly at this point in the pan­dem­ic, we’ve been in it for two and a half years, is the im­pact on hos­pi­tal­i­sa­tion, the im­pact on the num­ber of per­sons that have passed away due to the dis­ease it­self.»

As of yes­ter­day, there were 95 peo­ple hos­pi­talised with the dis­ease. So while the CMO ex­pects an in­crease in the num­ber of peo­ple test­ing pos­i­tive for COVID-19 be­cause of the vari­ant, he is hope­ful it doesn’t trans­late to an in­crease in hos­pi­tal­i­sa­tions or deaths.

«There’s al­ways the con­cern with a brand-new vari­ant com­ing out of nowhere, as we saw in No­vem­ber of 2021, where the last vari­ant, Omi­cron, be­gan in South Africa, so there is a con­cern, gen­er­al­ly speak­ing, that the pan­dem­ic is still here with us,» he said.

This is why he ex­pressed his hope peo­ple choose to wear their masks when the le­gal re­quire­ment is re­moved over the week­end.

Ge­neti­cist Dr Nicole Ram­lachan al­so shared a sim­i­lar per­spec­tive.

«You could pro­tect your­self by ob­vi­ous­ly stay­ing away from large crowds and, of course, by wear­ing masks. Even though the gov­ern­ment-man­dat­ed mask law is be­ing dis­con­tin­ued… that doesn’t mean you can’t pro­tect your­self in the usu­al way,» she said.

Dr Ram­lachan said the BA.4 and BA.5 Omi­cron sub-vari­ants have tak­en over as the dom­i­nant strain of coro­n­avirus in the coun­tries where they were de­tect­ed. Not on­ly is the vari­ant more trans­mis­si­ble, it’s al­so more able to evade im­mu­ni­ty, even vac­cine-in­duced.

De­spite this, she said it does not negate the need for vac­ci­na­tion.

