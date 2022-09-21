Climate Change Commitments Portray Jamaica’s Moral Leadership – Minister Samuda

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s climate change commitments portray the country’s moral leadership and regard for the international community, says Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda.

Speaking at the CANCarib Climate Smart Opportunities Summit (CCSOS) Business Bootcamp on Tuesday (September 20), Mr. Samuda said «the argument often comes up [that] even though you should make commitments to cut emissions [as] it helps human health [and] reduces respiratory illnesses, Jamaica’s emission certainly hasn’t contributed to the climate change issue.»

«The primary issue is, we can’t sit back idly and expect that funds are going to be sent to us for adaptation and resilience without honouring commitments and going along with the direction of the international community,» Mr. Samuda, who has responsibility for the Environment, reasoned.

Jamaica’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) Implementation Plan outlines the country’s strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change. It aims to cut gas emissions by 60 per cent, by 2030.

Mr. Samuda said this will be done primarily by onboarding new renewable energy options and pushing for public and private fleets to transition to electronic vehicles (EVs).

The Senator, who made his presentation digitally from New York, told the virtual audience that Jamaica must be concerned with its microclimate.

«The big issue and a big cost to economies like ours, is not just the mass climatic events that make up the news and get a lot of global attention… [but also the] slow onset factors,» he said.

Minister Samuda further noted that negligence can lead to several issues, such as compromised soil and water quality, and coral bleaching.

«You start to exacerbate your own issues if you don’t take these things at hand. So, for us, it’s important, from a practical… [and] moral standpoint, for Jamaica to show leadership,» he underscored.

Business Bootcamp is the second event in a three-part series of the High Commission of Canada’s inaugural CCSOS.

It is designed to provide a full orientation to Canadian companies on doing business in Jamaica.

Advertisements

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com