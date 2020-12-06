Osun to commence rural electrification by 2021

Entornointeligente.com /

By Victor Adeoti

Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Sunday said his administration will soon embark on massive rural electrification across Osun state.

This, he said, would enable communities without electricity to be connected to the national grid.

Oyetola, said that rural electrification project has been fully captured in the 2021 budget, recently presented to the state parliament.

The governor disclosed this during the inauguration of water and rural electrification project in Ode-omu

Represented by his deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, Gov. Oyetola assured all communities in the state of equitable sense of belonging in the ongoing developmental efforts of his administration

READ ALSO Osun Govt reverts to 6-3-3-4 education system “I want to commend you for your patriotism and I can assure you that rural electrification project is one of the priorities of our administration in the next fiscal year.”

However, Oyetola called on the people of the ancient town to continue to support the state government in all its developmental projects

NAN

