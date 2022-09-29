Claxton Bay man awarded $150,000 for malicious prosecution

A Claxton Bay man, who claimed he was beaten and framed by the police, has been awarded $150,000 in damages in a malicious prosecution claim.
Ruling in favour of Krishna Seedarie, Justice Betsy-Ann Lambert-Peterson found that the State’s witness, Constable Denzil Deena, had fabricated evidence and that his (Seedarie) prosecution was malicious and without reasonable and probable cause.
Seedarie was represented by attorney Kevin Ratiram.
In his witness statement, Seedarie recalled that he was with his in-laws at Mendoza Drive, Phillipine, around 9 pm on Independence Day 2013, when Deena and another police officer, PC Sookram, came to the house and called out to him.
Seedarie said he walked out to the gate and was told by the officers that a domestic-related report was made against him. He denied the allegations but claimed PC Sookram threatened to arrest him.
Seedarie said, «Deena opened the gate, grabbed me by my upper arm and pulled me onto the area between the gate and the road, while saying, ‘Come, yuh lock up.’ Shocked, I replied, ‘I ent do nothing. Why allyuh locking me up?’»
Deena, Seedarie claimed, pulled him into the roadway and slammed him against the police vehicle.
«He then began to choke me. Sookram then began to cuff me in the area of my face and head. I began to scream,» he claimed.
He was handcuffed and bundled into the trunk of the police vehicle and taken to the San Fernando Police Station.
Seedarie claimed while the officers were taking him to the cell, PC Deena struck him on his lower back, causing him to fall forward, hit his shoulder on a wall and hit his chin on the ground. When he was placed in the cell, he said he realised his chin was bleeding.
Seedarie said his brother, an assistant superintendent of police, arrived at the station and instructed that he be taken for medical attention.
He claimed that when they left the station, Sookram offered to release him if he did not report that he was beaten. He agreed.
Seedarie said he subsequently sought medical attention. However, the following month, Deena charged him with obscene language and resisting arrest.
Seedarie filed private criminal charges against the officers but subsequently dropped the matter.
Following a trial, he was found not guilty in January 2019. However, in his witness statement, Deena denied Seedarie’s version of the incident, adding that neither he nor Sookram assaulted Seedarie.
He claimed Seedarie appeared to be highly intoxicated, used obscene language and pulled away his hand violently when he tried to arrest him.
He also claimed Seedarie was banging his head on the back glass of the police vehicle while they were on their way to the police station. He said when were entering the station, Seedarie slammed his head on the station door.
Deena further claimed that while they were taking Seedarie to the cell, he (Seedarie) placed his feet under a table, causing him to trip, fall to the ground and hit his chest. He said they subsequently released him on the instructions of Seedarie’s brother, who was a senior officer.
In her ruling, the judge referred to a note in the San Fernando Police Station diary on September 1, 2013, which made no mention of Seedarie using obscene language or resisting arrest during the incident.
Citing Seedarie’s medical report, she said the injuries supported Seedarie’s version of how the incident occurred, while the injuries were not consistent with Deena’s account.
She considered as aggravating factors that Seedarie was a security officer at the time of the incident, of good character and that the incident took place in front of his two children.
The judge ordered the state to pay $70,000 in general damages, including aggravated damages, with interest, $50,070 in special damages and costs.
Seedarie was awarded $149,778.35 in total. The state was represented by attorneys Janique Mitchell and Hillary Muddeen.
