Classical pianist, composer enjoys singing in Jamaican patois

Mikhail Johnson, a Herbert Morrison Technical High School alumnus, recently earned a doctorate in music from Texas Tech University and has been making strides on the international stage as a classical concert pianist and composer.

The 32-year-old Jamaican who hails from Maroon Town, St James, told The Gleaner that his mother discovered his love for classical music at the age of three when he started to cry after she switched the television from a station airing classical music one Sunday afternoon.

«She thought it was a fluke for a moment and she kinda went back and forth testing it to see if I was really intrigued by it. She took piano lessons so she could have me around the instrument and by age 10 I was playing for churches and then eventually I grew to love classical music, even though I didn’t know how to read music,» he recounted.

Johnson was a member of the band for his entire high school tenure, where he played the saxophone and was a frequent medallist in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission competition.

He was also the winner of the Jamaica Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition for Young Musicians Senior Division in 2009, and in the same year won the piano section of the Jamaica Music Teachers’ Association Music Competition.

