Classes Suspended At Cascade Primary Amid Second Day Of Protest

Entornointeligente.com /

Classes failed to get under way at the Cascade Primary and Infant school in St Ann for a second straight day due to unresolved issues between the principal and parents. The main gate at the institution remains padlocked, preventing access by staff and students. Parents are demanding the removal of the school’s principal, Dr. Marcia Thomas Powell, who they claim has been disrespectful to them, staff and students. A meeting involving representatives from the Ministry of Education Region 3 and parents did not take place on Monday due to the absence of the principal and the board chairman. A parent, Shernette Cole, said she has lost confidence in principal Thomas Powell, who she said owed both past and present teachers, parents and students an apology for how she has treated them. She said parents are hoping to have a meeting with the principal so «we can voice our opinion to her and she would have a chance to say whatever she is saying». However, she admitted that «the fact still remains that we do not want her back».

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com