Clarendon five killed over a diss

Entornointeligente.com /

The quintuple Cocoa Piece killer, Rushane Barnett, claimed he unleashed his wrath on his cousin, Kemesha Wright, and her four children, stabbing them to death and slitting their throats, because she disrespected him in front of her customers.

It was also disclosed that before the deadly onslaught, another cousin had overheard Barnett saying, «Mi go warn me brother out a Chapelton say mi a go kill some people tonight so him fi look out a him eye.»

Barnett in his caution statement had reported that before the incident, he was serving two men at his cousin’s shop when she grabbed the money and told him not to assist any more of her customers. He also claimed she splashed water in his face.

According to him, since that incident, his cousin’s attitude towards him changed and her children also started distancing themselves from him.

The reason behind the gruesome murder which has rocked the nation was disclosed Thursday when Barnett appeared in the Home Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to five counts of murder.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com