Clarendon councillor condemns fatal shooting in Hayes

Councillor for the Hayes Division in the Clarendon Municipal Corporation Scean Barnswell is condemning Tuesday night’s shooting that left two people dead and four injured.

Barnswell says he is concerned that quiet communities are now experiencing increased violence.

He is appealing to residents to support the security forces in keeping communities free of criminality.

«I want to say to residents whatever information you have about the shooting share with the police. It is really sad. It is not something I was anticipating, it’s a quiet community with decent law-abiding people,» he said.

The victims of the attack have since been identified as 16-year-old student Demaro Gibeson and 40-year-old labourer Oleander Driver, both of New Town in Haynes Phase 2.

