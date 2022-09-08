Clarendon College fancy chances of winning daCosta Cup

Entornointeligente.com /

LENWORTH ‘TEACHER’ Hyde, head coach of many-time daCosta Cup champions Clarendon College (CC), has set his sights on regaining the title in this season’s Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) senior schoolboy football league competition.

Clarendon College, who are the reigning Champions Cup winners, last won the daCosta Cup title in 2019. They were knocked out at the semi-final stage of last year’s competition.

Hyde told The Gleaner that they have assembled a very strong team for this year’s competition, which includes six key players from last season’s squad.

«We have a good chance of winning the daCosta Cup competition this year, but we just have to be consistent and keep the focus,» said Hyde. «We have been training very hard and we are preparing well and the players are looking forward to this season.

«It is going to be a good season for us and we just have to go out there and give it our best every time,» Hyde said.

