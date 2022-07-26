Clansman Gang Trial | Prosecution makes closing address

Entornointeligente.com /

The prosecution in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial today charged that no evidence was led to establish the accuracy of the detention data that was submitted to the court from the Spanish Town Police Station and the Horizon Adult Remand Centre.

Data pertaining to the detention and or release of four of the defendants were admitted into evidence after the prosecution and the defence agreed to accept the information as facts.

The data, which was requested by the defendants, was used to establish that they had been in custody on dates when they were accused of being involved in shootings or were spotted by the prosecution’s witness.

However, the Crown, in its closing argument today, submitted that no evidence was led to establish the accuracy of the data.

The prosecutor also pointed out that the data was scattered across several books and in some instances, the maker of the entries could not be identified.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com