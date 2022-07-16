Clamping down on crime in T&T

News this week that a 153-year-old church bell was stolen in June by thieves, not only highlighted how worrying the theft of copper and iron has become in this country, but the continuous desecration of places of worship.
It was revealed that thieves went onto the compound of the St John’s Anglican Church in Petit Bourg and made off with the historic bell. Not only did the tower bell carry a lot of history of the church itself, it would also have been a sentimental part of the lives of the parishioners and priests who have functioned there. In fact, it was only recently that work had been done to refurbish the beloved bell by parishioners.
It is this newspaper’s hope that the perpetrators will return the ageing relic to its rightful owners.
However, this follows other acts of sacrilege at a Hindu temple in Carapo, which was robbed twice of valuables, alongside the abhorrent consumption of corned beef, which was cooked by the perpetrators in the very same pot used to prepare vegetarian meals in the temple.
Hindus do not consume beef and those who carried out this further act would have done so with malicious intent.
There was also another break-in at a mandir in Princes Town.
Those incidents were preceded by the malicious damage and vandalism at the St Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Belmont by two men.
All these acts of violation are indicative of the overwhelming criminal culture prevailing in Trinidad and Tobago and show the lengths some will go to in carrying out nefarious acts.
Churches, temples and mosques, all once regarded as sacred and holy grounds and revered in a country where many believe God is a Trini, are now among the places no longer safe from the touch of criminals.
It is a clear sign of the continuing moral decay in T&T.
While many places of worship are dependent on the goodwill of the congregation and their members and cannot afford round-the-clock security, perhaps the time may have come for a partnership between the State and religious bodies to ensure the safety and security at these sites are maintained and preserved.
Although the president of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association tearfully apologised for the theft of the bell, saying it reflects poorly on the industry, which is already under the microscope of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley given the prevalence of cable (copper wire) thefts which have crippled State infrastructure, this latest incident proves the dire need for severe action.
Although some scrap iron dealers are indeed conducting operations above board, others are not and once again, this newspaper calls on the Government to consider tougher penalties for cable and iron thefts, apart from a possible ban on the industry.
With places of worship no longer spared from crime, a strong message must be sent to all criminals – petty and serious – that there is no room in this country for their wicked ways.
