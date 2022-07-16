Clamping down on crime in T&T

Entornointeligente.com /

News this week that a 153-year-old church bell was stolen in June by thieves, not on­ly high­light­ed how wor­ry­ing the theft of cop­per and iron has be­come in this coun­try, but the con­tin­u­ous des­e­cra­tion of places of wor­ship.

It was re­vealed that thieves went on­to the com­pound of the St John’s An­gli­can Church in Pe­tit Bourg and made off with the his­toric bell. Not on­ly did the tow­er bell car­ry a lot of his­to­ry of the church it­self, it would al­so have been a sen­ti­men­tal part of the lives of the parish­ioners and priests who have func­tioned there. In fact, it was on­ly re­cent­ly that work had been done to re­fur­bish the beloved bell by parish­ioners.

It is this news­pa­per’s hope that the per­pe­tra­tors will re­turn the age­ing rel­ic to its right­ful own­ers.

How­ev­er, this fol­lows oth­er acts of sac­ri­lege at a Hin­du tem­ple in Cara­po, which was robbed twice of valu­ables, along­side the ab­hor­rent con­sump­tion of corned beef, which was cooked by the per­pe­tra­tors in the very same pot used to pre­pare veg­e­tar­i­an meals in the tem­ple.

Hin­dus do not con­sume beef and those who car­ried out this fur­ther act would have done so with ma­li­cious in­tent.

There was al­so an­oth­er break-in at a mandir in Princes Town.

Those in­ci­dents were pre­ced­ed by the ma­li­cious dam­age and van­dal­ism at the St Fran­cis of As­sisi Ro­man Catholic Church in Bel­mont by two men.

All these acts of vi­o­la­tion are in­dica­tive of the over­whelm­ing crim­i­nal cul­ture pre­vail­ing in Trinidad and To­ba­go and show the lengths some will go to in car­ry­ing out ne­far­i­ous acts.

Church­es, tem­ples and mosques, all once re­gard­ed as sa­cred and holy grounds and revered in a coun­try where many be­lieve God is a Tri­ni, are now among the places no longer safe from the touch of crim­i­nals.

It is a clear sign of the con­tin­u­ing moral de­cay in T&T.

While many places of wor­ship are de­pen­dent on the good­will of the con­gre­ga­tion and their mem­bers and can­not af­ford round-the-clock se­cu­ri­ty, per­haps the time may have come for a part­ner­ship be­tween the State and re­li­gious bod­ies to en­sure the safe­ty and se­cu­ri­ty at these sites are main­tained and pre­served.

Al­though the pres­i­dent of the Scrap Iron Deal­ers As­so­ci­a­tion tear­ful­ly apol­o­gised for the theft of the bell, say­ing it re­flects poor­ly on the in­dus­try, which is al­ready un­der the mi­cro­scope of Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley giv­en the preva­lence of ca­ble (cop­per wire) thefts which have crip­pled State in­fra­struc­ture, this lat­est in­ci­dent proves the dire need for se­vere ac­tion.

Al­though some scrap iron deal­ers are in­deed con­duct­ing op­er­a­tions above board, oth­ers are not and once again, this news­pa­per calls on the Gov­ern­ment to con­sid­er tougher penal­ties for ca­ble and iron thefts, apart from a pos­si­ble ban on the in­dus­try.

With places of wor­ship no longer spared from crime, a strong mes­sage must be sent to all crim­i­nals – pet­ty and se­ri­ous – that there is no room in this coun­try for their wicked ways.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

