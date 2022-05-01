City murder causes traffick gridlock, 6 killed in 20 hours

The brazen killing of Ian «Tin Man» Stanley, a prominent Muslim community leader along Wrightson Road in Port-of-Spain, left the city in traffic gridlock yesterday.
It was one of six murders which took place within 20 hours yesterday, from Port-of-Spain to Carapichaima, to San Juan and Couva.
After Stanley, of Farm Road, Rich Plain, Diego Martin, was killed in his car in front of the Femmes du Chalet (Breakfast Shed) around 10.10 am, vehicles were backed up along Wrightson Road as police cordoned off the crime scene and a wrecker was on the site to later remove Stanley’s vehicle. Although police could be seen directing traffic along Wrightson Road, motorists heading West were stuck in their vehicles for long periods.
Traffic also crawled along Independence Square and stretched as far back as the Beetham on the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian