City murder causes traffick gridlock, 6 killed in 20 hours

The brazen killing of Ian «Tin Man» Stan­ley, a promi­nent Mus­lim com­mu­ni­ty leader along Wright­son Road in Port-of-Spain, left the city in traf­fic grid­lock yes­ter­day.

It was one of six mur­ders which took place with­in 20 hours yes­ter­day, from Port-of-Spain to Cara­pichaima, to San Juan and Cou­va.

Af­ter Stan­ley, of Farm Road, Rich Plain, Diego Mar­tin, was killed in his car in front of the Femmes du Chalet (Break­fast Shed) around 10.10 am, ve­hi­cles were backed up along Wright­son Road as po­lice cor­doned off the crime scene and a wreck­er was on the site to lat­er re­move Stan­ley’s ve­hi­cle. Al­though po­lice could be seen di­rect­ing traf­fic along Wright­son Road, mo­torists head­ing West were stuck in their ve­hi­cles for long pe­ri­ods.

Traf­fic al­so crawled along In­de­pen­dence Square and stretched as far back as the Beetham on the Churchill-Roo­sevelt High­way.

