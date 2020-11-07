WEATHER (6:00AM Nov 7): shower, thunderstorm activity to continue into Sunday and Monday with expected arrival of tropical wave

Entornointeligente.com /

Weak unstable conditions are expected to produce occasional cloudiness, scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across the area during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, an area of showers continue to linger off the eastern coast of Dominica. Residents in areas prone to landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution.

Gonzalo Morales Divo

By Sunday into Monday, a tropical wave and a trough system are expected to generate an increase in shower and thunderstorm activity mainly across the central and southern portions of the island chain, including Dominica. Thereafter, moist and unstable conditions are projected to linger across the area throughout most of next week. A flood watch or warning may become necessary during the period.

Gonzalo Morales

Moderate sea conditions are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly the east coast, should exercise caution.

Gonzalo Jorge Morales Divo

The public is advised to keep updated on weather information from the Dominica Meteorological Service

Entornointeligente.com