CinemaOne enjoys movie theatre resurgence

Cin­e­maOne has record­ed a mas­sive rev­enue turn­around at the end of the third quar­ter of its fi­nan­cial year.

In the com­pa­ny’s unau­dit­ed fi­nan­cial state­ments for the nine-month pe­ri­od end­ed June 30, 2022, Cin­e­maONE which op­er­ates the IMAX and Gem­stone the­atres re­port­ed that Gross Rev­enue in­creased by 233 per cent to TT $7.4M com­pared to TT$2.2M record­ed last year.

The com­pa­ny’s gross prof­it al­so in­creased sharply, ris­ing by 190 per cent to TT $4.4M.

Chair­man Bri­an Jahra not­ed Cin­e­maONE main­tained a mar­gin­al Op­er­at­ing Prof­it of TT $.4M ver­sus the pre­vi­ous year’s Op­er­at­ing Loss for fis­cal year 2021 of TT $3.2M.

Jahra said, «Cin­e­maOne en­joyed a di­verse range of com­pelling big-screen movie re­leas­es from all its ma­jor stu­dio part­ners. Since Cin­e­maONE’s re­open­ing in Oct. 2021, Dis­ney/Mar­vel’s Dr Strange, which was re­leased in May 2022, has on­ly been sur­passed by Sony/Mar­vel’s Spi­der­man No Way Home.»

The com­pa­ny not­ed that the glob­al box of­fice has al­so seen a sig­nif­i­cant re­bound.

Jahra said, » I’m hap­py to re­port on the ac­cel­er­at­ed re­bound of the cin­e­ma ex­hi­bi­tion sec­tor. The im­pres­sive Q3 per­for­mance of Dis­ney/Mar­vel’s Dr Strange in the Mul­ti­verse of Mad­ness, which at­tained US $952M by the end of the pe­ri­od, pro­pelled the glob­al the­atri­cal mar­ket to a 2022 cal­en­dar year cu­mu­la­tive box of­fice to­tal of US $13.4 Bil­lion.

A most im­por­tant glob­al in­di­ca­tor was the col­lec­tive per­for­mance of strong ti­tles such as Para­mount’s Top Gun Mav­er­ick and Uni­ver­sal’s Juras­sic World Do­min­ion in the month of June, which re­duced the com­par­a­tive month­ly deficit to the pre-C19 av­er­age June box of­fice per­for­mance in 2017-2019 to a mere -3 per cent, and nar­rowed the 2022 cal­en­dar year’s glob­al box of­fice gap to the pre-C19 3-year av­er­age to -35 per cent.»

The Cin­e­maONE chair­man said the com­pa­ny was well po­si­tioned to con­tin­ue to ben­e­fit from the resur­gence of the in­dus­try.

«The glob­al and lo­cal trends give cre­dence to the cin­e­ma in­dus­try’s gen­er­al sen­ti­ment that the big screen is back. Strong con­tent re­cov­ery and the broad, gen­er­a­tional ap­peal of ti­tles such as Top Gun Mav­er­ick have in­ject­ed need­ed en­thu­si­asm and con­fi­dence in the in­dus­try.

In­deed, Top Gun Mav­er­ick sur­pris­ing­ly emerged to be­come the high­est earn­ing Tom Cruise movie ever at a glob­al box of­fice of US $1.35 Bil­lion, and still count­ing, while re­cent­ly cat­a­pult­ing to the sev­enth po­si­tion on the all-time box of­fice per­for­mance list for both the US and Cana­da,» said Jahra,

«Up­com­ing ti­tles such as Vi­o­la Davis in the Woman King (Sept2022), the Warn­er Broth­ers/DC Comics’ re­lease of Black Adam (Oct 2022) and the high­ly an­tic­i­pat­ed Dis­ney/Mar­vel Black Pan­ther2 (No­vem­ber 2022) will like­ly dri­ve au­di­ence de­mand for big screen en­ter­tain­ment. Cin­e­maONE is poised to in­creas­ing­ly par­tic­i­pate in the sec­tor’s re­bound and growth.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

