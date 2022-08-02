Churches unite for national day of prayer, vow to help migrants

Evangelical and Open Bible Churches are reaching back into communities, holding prayer vigils and lending aid to vulnerable groups including migrants.
This was revealed by Pastor Dr Victor Jogie during the second national day of prayer held at Faith Centre Trinidad in San Fernando on Emancipation Day.
The series of national prayers are set to take place over the next two years and will end on Easter Monday in 2024.
Speaking to Guardian Media, Pastor Jogie of the End Time Harvest Ministries said religious leaders from the Open Bible Standard Churches, as well as migrant religious leaders, are working together to help the most vulnerable people in society.
«Our nation is in trouble and our economy is in trouble. Crime is on the rise. This is the second national day of prayer we are hosting and we believe people’s lives will be touched and our country will be a better country with prayer,» Pastor Jogie said.
Asked what was being done apart from prayer Pastor Jogie said: «We have a lot of NGO groups who are working with us.»
He said migrant children were suffering as they had no access to education.
«We are reaching them and we are planning to teach migrants English. This is a movement that will take us from place to place and we will be going to Tobago as well,» Pastor Jogie said.
He added: «We also plan to approach the government to help with some of our programmes. Our heart is to be our brothers’ keeper.»
«People need food, that is the first thing they need. We will provide some hampers and we will connect and build relationships. We have already distributed between 4,000 or 5,000 hampers from Valencia, Port-of-Spain and Chaguanas and we will distribute hampers today,» he revealed.
Meanwhile, Bishop Benjamin Agard, the national director of Open Bible Standard Churches said COVID has caused a lot of hopelessness in T&T.
With the many religious denominations losing touch with their congregation, Bishop Agard said: «COVID brought certain realities upon us and we had no choice but to reach out to people. Many of us put our lives at risk to reach out to people. We want to gather them to bring hope. COVID is still with us. We have monkeypox with us now. We live at a time when more and more of this will be unfolding.»
He prayed that Almighty God will direct their activities.
He added: «These are the last days. People think this is a joke. The Bible speaks about perilous times. It’s a reality we have to come to terms with and we have to place our trust in God.»
Meanwhile, Venezuelan Pastor Geison Cedeno said the migrant community wants to join with T&T’s spiritual brothers and sisters. He said they hoped that they could reach out to the government to bring about a better life for the migrant population in this country.
