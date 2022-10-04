Church Group Protests Prolonged Closure Of Little Dunn’s River

Entornointeligente.com /

A small group, led by the Ocho Rios Minister’s Fraternal this morning staged a protest at the informal attraction, Little Dunn’s River. The protesters are contending that the beach, which was shuttered at the end of August, has been closed for too long. The facility was closed due to fear of reprisal attacks, following the fatal shooting of a man at the entrance. But the protesters argue that the owner, the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), has not taken any action since the closure. Reverend Jonathan Hemmings, a member of the Ocho Rios Ministers Fraternal, said the group is calling for the UDC to immediately reopen the facility so residents can benefit. Mr. Hemmings argued that the beach is the only one to which many «ordinary» Jamaicans have free access to along the coastline from St. Ann’s Bay to St. Mary, so to deny them access is «unjust». Not a licensed beach Later on Monday, the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) responded to the calls from protestors to reopen a section of the Belmont Property in St. Ann, commonly known as Little Dunn’s River. The UDC said it has maintained since 2013 that the site is not a licensed beach. It said the premises lacks basic sanitary conveniences and has no insurance coverage or other requisite permits to operate. The UDC noted that it again closed the property and introduced security on site following the fatal shooting in August.

