‘Chuffie’ killed while playing video game in front seat of car

Min­utes be­fore 15-year-old Akid “Chuffie” Duke was killed, gun­men warned the dri­ver of the ve­hi­cle the boy was seat­ed in to “leave the area” as it was “hot.”

The dri­ver, po­lice said, drove off but went to pur­chase a cig­a­rette to smoke at a near­by par­lour.

It was af­ter that a gun­man walked up to the car and pumped bul­lets in­to the teenag­er, killing him in the car.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, at about 3.30 pm on Tues­day, po­lice of­fi­cers re­spond­ed to a re­port of a shoot­ing a 150-1 12th Av­enue, Bon Air Gar­dens, Arou­ca. When they ar­rived on the scene they saw spent shells strewn across the road­way lead­ing to the of­fice of Barn­ford Gen­er­al Con­tract­ing Ser­vices.

The of­fi­cers then con­duct­ed en­quires and in­ter­viewed per­sons, which led them to the boy’s moth­er Afeisha Duke. The woman told them she had hired An­tho­ny Joseph, of Port-of-Spain, to trans­port her and her son so she could un­der­go a job in­ter­view at Barn­ford Con­tract­ing Ser­vices.

Po­lice said Joseph, Duke and her son ar­rived at the Bon Air ad­dress at about 2.30 pm and she went in­side for her in­ter­view. Duke told po­lice at about 3.15 pm she heard sev­er­al gun­shots and when she came to make checks out­side, the ve­hi­cle her son was in was gone.

Af­ter fur­ther en­quiries, po­lice were told that Joseph drove to the Arou­ca Po­lice Sta­tion af­ter Duke was shot and re­port­ed the in­ci­dent and sought as­sis­tance. Joseph told po­lice that he and Duke, who was in the front pas­sen­ger seat, were in the ve­hi­cle around 3 pm and Duke was play­ing games on his cell phone.

The dri­ver told po­lice that two males, one of African de­scent, slim built, brown skin com­plex­ion with long open hair, ap­proached the ve­hi­cle on the pas­sen­ger side. Joseph put down the glass and the men warned him that the area was “hot” and told them to leave. Joseph then drove to a near­by shop to pur­chase a cig­a­rette, lit it and re­turned to the ve­hi­cle and sat down.

Short­ly af­ter, how­ev­er, a man ap­proached the car, pulled out a gun and start­ed shoot­ing. He then went to the front pas­sen­ger side and con­tin­ued to fir­ing, hit­ting Duke sev­er­al times. Joseph sped off and went di­rect­ly to the Arou­ca sta­tion.

Of­fi­cers at the Arou­ca sta­tion took Duke to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex in Mt Hope, where he was pro­nounced dead on ar­rival.

A close friend of Duke’s moth­er who did not want to be iden­ti­fied, yes­ter­day said she was a sin­gle par­ent and did all that she could have done to keep her chil­dren out of dan­ger. The friend said she thought her son would have been safe with her dur­ing her job hunt.

Duke’s moth­er lost her fa­ther to gun­men in De­cem­ber 2017 when he was shot dead as he went to throw away garbage.

“Since then, Duke’s moth­er has been fac­ing hard­ship as her fa­ther was the ap­ple of her eye and her back­bone…her prayer ever since was for the Lord to just com­fort her sons,” the friend said.

—Rhon­dor Dowlat-Ros­tant

