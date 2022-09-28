Chuck, Stair defend appointment of Myrie as JP

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

CLAIMS ON social media by People’s National Party (PNP) activist and vice-chairman of the PNP’s Eastern Hanover constituency machinery, Craig Oates, that Lionel Myrie should not have been appointed as a justice of the peace (JP) in the parish, have been rubbished by Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck and Hanover Custos Dr David Stair.

Myrie, a former director of the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ), who was among several managers and directors of the now-dissolved Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica under investigation by the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) for his role in a $9-million donation made by the oil refinery to a community project in Homestead, St Catherine, was commissioned as a JP in Hanover on Thursday, September 22. He was among a batch of 45 persons who were commissioned into service.

LITANY OF SCANDALS Oates took to social media on Saturday, calling on the prime minister, minister of justice and leader of the Opposition PNP to see to the revocation of Myrie’s appointment, because of his connection to the PCJ probe.

A similar outcry from the PNP in 2021 had caused the Tourism Product Development Company to rescind the appointment of Myrie as interim executive director of the agency.

