Christmas cheer for Matura villagers

Scores of children in the remote village of Matura got some much-needed cheer on Christmas Day.
Adults were seen literally shedding tears of joy and relief as they were presented with hampers and toys for their children by Hemant Maharaj, of Korea Village, Carapichaima, through his M&C Outreach programme.
Maharaj’s daughter, Chelsea, said they decided to visit the area after they heard of the plight of villagers there from a family friend.
“It is a very poor area in Matura. The small village consists of about 50 to 75 children. We went there after hearing from my dad’s friend that the children there are always forgotten,” she said.
“When we were there the children were most elated and thankful to receive the hampers and gifts. For us, it is all about spreading the joy of giving to the people that really do need and deserve a happy Christmas.”
