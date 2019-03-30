Entornointeligente.com / Still working well together! Christina Anstead filmed Flip or Flop with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, one week after she revealed that she is expecting her first child with new husband Ant Anstead. The exes chatted on the porch of a home in Anaheim, California, on Friday, March 29. El Moussa waved his hands animatedly while an […]LINK ORIGINAL: Notifeed
Christina Anstead, Ex Tarek El Moussa Film Show Post-Pregnancy Reveal: Pics
