Christiana Taxi Operators Optimistic Parking Issue Will Be Resolved Soon

Taxi operators in Christiana, Manchester are optimistic that a resolution to the long-standing issue of inadequate parking spaces in the town will be found soon, following a stakeholders meeting on Monday. The meeting, involving the police, business operators and political directorate, was prompted by a protest by taxi operators last week after a standoff between one of their colleagues and the police. Shirley Johnson, President of the Silver Streak Taxi Association, told Radio Jamaica News there was «very good discussion» at Monday’s meeting, so he expects that the «harassment» of taxi operators will no longer continue. But as taxi operators await a permanent solution to the parking issue, Mr. Johnson urged them to «obey the rules of the police». He is hoping further discussions will take place with the police, taxi association representatives and the political directorate in short order. Businessman Valenton Wint has said he remains committed to providing parking space and equipment to prepare a facility, but wants the Manchester Municipal Corporation to provide the material to prepare the area.

