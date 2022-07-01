Chris Gayle talks cricket, Jamaica 60 with Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street

Entornointeligente.com /

When superstar batsman, Christopher Henry ‘Chris’ Gayle took his place at the historic 10 Downing Street in London, England, recently, it was to discuss Jamaica 60 celebrations and cricket, lovely cricket, with prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson. Also present was Cabinet Minister Nigel Adams.

Gayle, who is an ambassador for Jamaica, shared that the conversation was «very good».

«We had a discussion about Jamaica’s Independence in August. We are trying to get them to partner with us in a cricket game on August 6 at Treasure Beach. That’s the one Jason Henzell controls, so he played a part. We are seeking sponsorship from the UK government to help us to uplift the game, or some assistance with getting equipment for Jamaica. They are very keen to come visit Jamaica, so it would be nice to have them here in Jamaica for our Independence. We discussed a bit of cricket as well, because they love their cricket and we also discussed the tourism side of things, and music as well. We joked about that, but we didn’t get so much into the details about the music side of things,» Gayle told The Gleaner .

And Gayle did go to No. 10 bearing gifts – cricket bats, of course. He told The Gleaner that Johnson was elated to receive a cricket bat.

«Prime Minister Boris Johnson is definitely a cricket fan. The moment I handed him that cricket bat he started to swing immediately and he was enjoying himself. He actually mentioned a story about facing Courtney Walsh as well in some charity game in which he smashed about 20 or 30-odd [runs]. He is definitely a cricket fan and he is one of Universe Boss fans now,» Gayle, whose moniker is Universe Boss, said with a laugh.

