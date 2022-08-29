Chongqing residents unite to vanguish wildfires

Entornointeligente.com /

Local residents gather to see off 304 firefighters from the Yunnan provincial forest fire brigade, who left Beibei district, Chongqing, on Sunday. YANG JIAN/FOR CHINA DAILY Volunteers play key role in fighting blazes on mountain

Chongqing, a city of more than 32 million people, faced an unprecedented test this summer, with a heat wave and drought causing a series of large wildfires since Aug 17.

Local residents have safeguarded their hometown in every way possible, with thousands of volunteers from all walks of life fighting the fires with professionals.

Under a scorching sun, some residents used chain saws to fell trees to make fire barriers. Others rode motorcycles on newly formed paths to take firefighters and supplies up a mountain, while some volunteers carried food and drinks on their backs by foot.

Women and children helped organize supplies and clear the ground, and performed other essential tasks.

On Thursday night, as wildfires approached a man-made barrier on Jinyun Mountain in Beibei district, a total of more than 1,000 firefighters and volunteers stood alongside the barrier with fire extinguishers. Seen from overhead, their lights formed a silver wall against the raging fire line.

