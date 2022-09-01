Chloe Bailey Releases Cover To Adina Howard’s ‘Freak Like Me’

Entornointeligente.com /

R&B singer Chloe Bailey has released a sultry cover of Adina Howard’s hit single » Freak Like Me «.

The elder half of sister duo Chloe X Halle dropped the slowed down version of the song for her new Spotify Singles release.

» Freak Like Me » is Howard’s breakthrough debut single, released back in January 1995, and remains the biggest hit of her career.

The song peaked at No. 2 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

The other song on Chloe’s Spotify Singles release is an acoustic remix of her latest song, » Surprise .»

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com