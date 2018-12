Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) — The ChiNext Index, China’s NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, was down 1.18 percent to open at 1,269.14 points on Tuesday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and the Shenzhen SME (small- and medium-sized enterprises) Board Index, are major indices reflecting the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

