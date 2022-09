Entornointeligente.com /

Vice-President Wang Qishan visits the British embassy in Beijing on Monday to offer his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. [Photo/Xinhua] BEIJING – At the invitation of the UK government, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Special Representative Vice President Wang Qishan will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to be held in London on September 19, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Saturday.

