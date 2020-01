Entornointeligente.com /

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special envoy Cai Dafeng will attend the inauguration ceremony of Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi scheduled to take place on Jan. 15, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Friday.

Cai, vice chairman of China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee, will travel to Maputo, the capital city of Mozambique, at the invitation of President Nyusi.

