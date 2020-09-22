Chinese premier stresses reform, opening-up, jobs during inspection tour

Entornointeligente.com /

Photo taken on June 21, 2018 shows a view of the Lujiazui area in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed efforts to advance reform and opening-up, promote innovation-driven development, and stabilize employment to consolidate the basis for China’s restorative growth.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his inspection tour in Shanghai from Monday to Tuesday.

Li visited the Shanghai pilot free trade zone, and several companies including Ximalaya, which operates as an audio sharing platform, Bank of Communications, and the country’s leading human resource service provider 51job.com. He also visited Shanghai Jiaotong University and the shopping street of Nanjing Road. ■

