Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday.

A total of 18 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

Two new suspected COVID-19 cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added.

Of the new imported cases, nine were reported in Shanghai, seven in Fujian and two in Chongqing, the commission said in its daily report.

On Thursday, 15 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 3,185 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,948 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 237 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,747, including 248 patients still being treated, three of whom were in severe condition.

Altogether 80,865 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were seven suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 8,118 close contacts were still under medical observation after 804 were discharged Thursday, according to the commission.

Also on Thursday, 11 new asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, and three asymptomatic cases that came from outside the mainland were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

The commission said 403 asymptomatic cases, including 402 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Thursday, 5,280 confirmed cases, including 105 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 46 cases had been reported in Macao SAR, and 548 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 5,019 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR, 46 in Macao SAR and 497 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery. Enditem

