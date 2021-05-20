Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

The same day also saw 11 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, five were reported in Zhejiang, two in Shanghai, and one each in Tianjin, Guangdong, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday.

A total of 5,901 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 5,643 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 258 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,920 by Wednesday, including 294 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 85,990 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Wednesday.

Sixteen asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of which 15 arrived from outside the mainland and one was reported in Anhui. There were a total of 350 asymptomatic cases, of whom 331 were imported, under medical observation on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 11,827 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 50 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 2,533 cases, including 14 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,539 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan. Enditem

