Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday hits back at US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging the US to honor its commitment after Blinken talked about «all countries should abide by international law and safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each country» during a series of ASEAN-related meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

