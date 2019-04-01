Chinese envoy warns against undermining sovereignty by using humanitarianism as pretext

Entornointeligente.com / UNITED NATIONS, April 1 (Xinhua) — A Chinese envoy on Monday warned against attempts to undermine the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states by using humanitarianism as a pretext. At a Security Council debate on international humanitarian law, Ma Zhaoxu, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, asked states to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, as well as the guiding principles for UN humanitarian assistance. “No country should undermine the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of others by using humanitarianism as a pretext,” Ma said. “Humanitarian action should strictly abide by the principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence, highlight the humanitarian nature and professionalism of such efforts and avoid being drawn into the conflict or interfering in the domestic affairs of the countries concerned.” All humanitarian agencies should follow international humanitarian law and related principles in earnest and refrain from using the delivery of humanitarian assistance for political, military and other purposes, he said. LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

