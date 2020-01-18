Chinese Cuisine Festival kicks off in Havana

Entornointeligente.com /

HAVANA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — The Chinese Cuisine Festival has kicked off in Havana as part of the celebrations surrounding the upcoming China’s Spring Festival and the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cuba.

Chen Xi, Chinese ambassador to Cuba, highlighted the brotherhood between the two countries in a speech opening the event on Friday night, saying the Caribbean island has always stood beside China.

Fernando Rojas, Cuba’s deputy minister of culture, said events like the Chinese Cuisine Festival convey the strength of the Chinese culture and the friendship between the two nations.

Feng Yanjun, one of the master chefs at the event, said she felt comfortable and happy in Cuba. “I am making dumplings, which is a dish to share with loved ones. We invite Cubans to join the Chinese family.”

Roberto Vargas Lee, president of the Cuban Wushu School and a restaurateur in Havana’s Chinatown, said Chinese dishes balance all ingredients. “Chinese food is based on color, taste and smell. I will continue to spread Chinese cuisine.”

The opening of the festival, which will last until Jan. 19, was also joined by Rogelio Sierra, Cuba’s deputy minister of foreign affairs, among other high-ranking Cuban officials.

Wang Zhongyou, an artist with the Chinese delegation participating the festival, presented calligraphy demonstrations to the event’s attendees.

