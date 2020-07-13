Chinese COVID-19 medicine producer sees surging profits

Entornointeligente.com /

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) — Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the producer of Lianhua Qingwen Capsules, an effective medicine recommended by China’s National Health Commission for COVID-19 treatment, has reported notable profit growth in the first half of the year.

Net profits attributed to its shareholders rose by a range of 50 percent to 60 percent year on year to reach a range of 682 million yuan (about 97.5 million U.S. dollars) to 728 million yuan in H1, the company said Sunday in its preliminary earnings estimate, filed with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The company cited rapid growth in the sales of Lianhua Qingwen Capsules in H1, especially in the second quarter, when rising recognition of the traditional Chinese medicine, both at home and abroad, fueled sales.

Lianhua Qingwen Capsules have been approved for sale in Singapore after they were officially listed as Chinese Proprietary Medicine by Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority in May.

The shares of the Shenzhen-listed drugmaker gained 4.94 percent to end at 35.89 yuan apiece on Friday. Enditem

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

