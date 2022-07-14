Chinese Ambassador offers T&T collaborative support  

His Excellency Fang Qiu, Ambassador of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China met with Trinidad officials to discuss areas for potential collaboration involving the protection of children’s rights, disease prevention and gender-related matters.
The Honourable Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister with the responsibility for the Gender and Child Affairs Divison (GCA) and the National AIDS Coordinating Committee (NACC); Mr. Ian Ramdahin, Permanent Secretary; Mr. Ritchie Toppin, Permanent Secretary (Ag.), Central Administrative Services Tobago (CAST) and technical officers met virtually on July 13, 2022 with His Excellency Fang Qiu, Ambassador, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.
The meeting focused on identifying areas of potential collaboration and partnership. Technical officers shared information on key initiatives, programmes and projects that focus on the wellbeing of women, children and persons infected and affected by HIV, which include but are not limited to:
Child Affairs Divison: the National Child Policy; the Child Rights Ambassadors Programme; National Child Registry; Child Abuse Quick Course; U-Report Platform; working with Caregivers Programme and bringing Community Residences up to national licensing standard.
National AIDS Coordinating Committee: the collaborative approach with Civil Society Organizations in the national response to HIV and AIDS to address six (6) core areas: prevention; stigma and discrimination; psychosocial support; treatment and care; empowerment and contingency response.
Gender Affairs Divison: the establishment of Inter-Ministerial Committees (IMCs) focused on Domestic Violence (DV) reduction and the National Strategic Action Plan on Gender-Based Violence; the development of a COVID-19 protocol for DV Shelter; retraining of survivors of DV to attain financial independence; ongoing Town Hall Meetings on GBV and family violence; the launch of the Essential Services Package (ESP); the National Central Registry on DV; and partnership with the Spotlight Initiative to advance the UN Foundation programme. To date two cohorts, have successful completed the UN Foundation Training which includes members from the Prison Service of Trinidad and Tobago and the Deaf Community.
His Excellency Ambassador Fang Qiu communicated his gratitude and shared the Chinese Government’s keen interest in prioritization of poverty reduction and the advancement of the Global Development Initiative; technical assistance associated with digital infrastructure; medical and health services; capacity building and the development of a platform to share experiences and lessons learned between countries.
The Honourable Ayanna Webster-Roy thanked His Excellency Fang Qiu for the opportunity to discuss areas of mutual interest. The GCA Division and NACC Secretariat look forward to the continued collaboration for the establishment of fruitful partnerships.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian