China’s Yunnan sees rebounding tourism during Golden Week holiday

KUNMING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) — Southwest China’s Yunnan Province received about 23.17 million tourists during the eight-day National Day holiday this year, around 79 percent of last year’s level, according to local authorities.

The total tourism revenue during the holiday reached 19.2 billion yuan (2.83 billion U.S. dollars), 80.4 percent of the figure during the holiday in 2019, the local culture and tourism department said Friday.

Intra-provincial tours saw a significant rise during the period, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total visits, said Rao Xiangbi, an official with the department.

The tourism department estimated that more than 17.8 million tourists, or 76.8 percent of the total, visited the province on self-drive tours. Enditem

