Entornointeligente.com / WASHINGTON, March 8 (Xinhua) — Chinese No. 1 Wang Qiang defeated Bernarda Pera of the United States 7-6(5), 6-2 to make the third round of the BNP Paribas Open held in Indian Wells, California on Friday.

The 27-year-old Wang was tested in the first set before winning the breath-taking tiebreak. After that, Wang was hardly troubled by Pera.

The 18th-seeded Wang will play against the 16th seed Elise Mertens of Belgium in the third round.

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

