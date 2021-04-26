China’s top legislator attends symposium with lawmakers

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) — Chinese top legislator Li Zhanshu on Monday sat down with lawmakers at a symposium to listen to their comments and suggestions for strengthening and improving the work of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

The NPC Standing Committee will provide high-quality and efficient services to, as well as create conditions for NPC deputies to perform their duties in accordance with laws, said Li, a Standing Committee member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

Over the past 60 years, the system of people’s congresses has been strengthened and developed under the CPC’s leadership, showcasing the advantages and efficacy of China’s fundamental political system, Li said.

He said the NPC Standing Committee will become more purposeful and active in the work, and enable deputies to play an active role in speaking for the people, addressing issues related to the people’s wellbeing and engaging in the management of state affairs.

Li also called on NPC deputies to better perform their duties and exert their role. Enditem

