SAIC Motor sold the most vehicles in the first half of this year, followed by FAW Group and Dongfeng Motor Corporation, according to a report by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

From January to June this year, the total sales of top 10 automakers in China reached 10.34 million units, accounting for 85.8 percent of the total sales.

Among the top 10 automakers, GAC, BYD and Chery witnessed year-on-year growth in sales, according to the report.

