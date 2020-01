Entornointeligente.com /

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) — China’s producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, dropped 0.5 percent year on year in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The reading shrank from the 1.4-percent decline in November, the NBS data showed.

